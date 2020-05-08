Steven Windmueller: Judaism Unbound Episode 221 - Zooming Out

Written By Lex Rofeberg

Steven Windmueller, the Rabbi Alfred Gottschalk Emeritus Professor of Jewish Communal Service at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in Los Angeles, joins Dan and Lex for a conversation that dives into the past couple centuries of American Jewish institutional evolution, along with a look forward into what the next century or two might hold.

 
 

[1] Learn more about Steven Windmueller by checking out his bio, or by heading to his website: TheWindReport.com.

[2] Browse Windmueller’s published writings on eJewishPhilanthropy by clicking here.

[3] To read Windmueller’s piece, entitled “Unpacking Chabad: Their Ten Core Elements for Success,” (which he references in this episode), click here.

Lex Rofeberg
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